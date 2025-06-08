Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and sell high-end products—such as designer fashion, premium watches, jewelry, cosmetics, and luxury automobiles—whose appeal rests on brand prestige, superior craftsmanship, and exclusivity. Investors in these stocks typically look for firms with strong pricing power, loyal affluent customer bases, and the ability to sustain premium margins, though their performance can still be influenced by global economic cycles and shifts in consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. New York Times has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

