Top Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – June 8th

Shopify, Blackstone, Etsy, Carrier Global, and United Parcel Service are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the maritime transport of goods, including container carriers, bulk-cargo vessels and tankers. Their revenues and profitability depend heavily on global trade volumes and freight‐rate fluctuations. As a result, shipping stocks tend to be highly cyclical, rising when demand for cargo transport is strong and falling in economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,729,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.42. 3,676,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,968. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,148,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. 4,754,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,320. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.24. 3,041,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,779. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

