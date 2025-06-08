Promising Technology Stocks To Research – June 8th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing or distributing technology products and services—ranging from hardware and semiconductors to software, digital platforms and internet solutions. Investors often view them as growth-oriented equities, prone to higher volatility but offering the potential for above-average returns driven by innovation cycles and rapid adoption of new tech. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 153,523,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,603,184. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $12.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.95. 41,055,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,051,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.92. 46,477,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,154,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

