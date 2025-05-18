Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Trading 55.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Free Report) were up 55.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Titan Logix Stock Up 55.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

