Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €276.80 ($307.56) and last traded at €276.00 ($306.67). 126,545 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €270.00 ($300.00).

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €273.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €258.44.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.