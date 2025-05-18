United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €21.74 ($24.16) and last traded at €21.74 ($24.16). 473,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.12 ($24.58).

United Internet Trading Up 13.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,218.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.30.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

