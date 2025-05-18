Medical Stocks To Watch Today – May 17th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical-device producers and healthcare service providers such as hospitals and clinics. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to advances in drug development, new treatment technologies and changing healthcare regulations, all of which can drive both growth and volatility in their market value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $16.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.24. 70,463,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,885. The firm has a market cap of $264.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $23.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $757.23. 4,632,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,390. The firm has a market cap of $717.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $797.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $806.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,699,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Further Reading