Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
