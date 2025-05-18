500,000 Shares in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

Posted by on May 18th, 2025

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACUFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Trading Up 2.0%

OTCMKTS:MLACU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

(Free Report)

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Malacca Straits Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.