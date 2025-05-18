500,000 Shares in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000.

OTCMKTS:MLACU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

