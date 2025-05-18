Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 30 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $380.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

