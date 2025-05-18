Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Constellation Brands stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of STZ traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $195.75. 2,884,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

