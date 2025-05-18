Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Las Vegas Sands stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 3,978,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,641. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,021,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $730,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,836,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,571,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,593,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

