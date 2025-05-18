Stadion Money Management LLC Has $111.86 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stadion Money Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.8% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $111,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $521.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.03. The company has a market capitalization of $326.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

