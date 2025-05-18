Best Space Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves activities related to space, such as rocket manufacturing, satellite communications, space tourism, and orbital infrastructure. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the growing commercial space sector, which spans launch services, satellite operations, and emerging space-based technologies. Performance of space stocks often reflects advances in space technology, government contracts, and private-sector collaborations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $166.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,579,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,063,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.36. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,432,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.55. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41.

