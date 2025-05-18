Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $87.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.