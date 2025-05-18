Utility Stocks To Follow Now – May 17th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications—under regulated pricing models. Because these firms generate steady, predictable cash flows and face limited competition, their stock prices tend to exhibit lower volatility than the broader market. Investors often favor utility stocks for their reliable dividend payouts and defensive characteristics during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.98. 93,349,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,010,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.59. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,481. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $401.58 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.36.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 64,671,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,618,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

