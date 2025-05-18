Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $292.02 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,957 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 1.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.35% of Airbnb worth $292,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $423,939.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,337 shares in the company, valued at $24,907,559.84. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $26,322,769.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,866,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,256,292. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,533,331 shares of company stock valued at $195,015,055 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Shares of ABNB opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

