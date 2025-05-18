Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SBA Communications stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.08. 1,084,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,675. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.44 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

