Fertilizer Stocks To Research – May 17th

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Teck Resources, and CF Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of fertilizer products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium blends—held in storage by manufacturers, distributors or farmers to meet future agricultural demand. These inventories ensure a steady supply of soil‐enhancing nutrients for planting seasons and help buffer against supply disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.35. 2,006,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,063. The stock has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.67. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 11,393,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,832,280. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.19. 1,089,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,683. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.54. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 20,820,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,470,497. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. 2,900,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,523. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

TECK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

