Tairen Capital Ltd Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tairen Capital Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 333.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BABA opened at $123.37 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

