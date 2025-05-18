Triata Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,841 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.2% of Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 89,409.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 561,492 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,632.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 513,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

