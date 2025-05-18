Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Norfolk Southern stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.19. 1,089,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

