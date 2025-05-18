Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.52 and last traded at $90.85, with a volume of 19806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 0.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $625.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 54.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $245,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Articles

