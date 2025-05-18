Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $2.26. Umicore shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 14,427 shares.
Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Umicore to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Umicore’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.
Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.
