GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and traded as low as $19.32. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 1,039,385 shares traded.

GENMAB A/S/S Trading Up 1.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

