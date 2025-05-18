Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 6.2% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AVGO opened at $228.61 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average of $199.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

