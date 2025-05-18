Texas Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.5% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.3%

LLY opened at $757.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $797.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.85. The company has a market cap of $717.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

