Rep. Julie Johnson Sells The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kraft Heinz stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $27.74. 8,892,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,251,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,644,000 after acquiring an additional 595,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $324,857,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,585,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,516 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

