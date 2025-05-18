Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boeing stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Boeing stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.88. 8,432,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,298. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,150. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

