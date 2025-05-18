TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Has $51.82 Million Position in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669,067 shares during the quarter. Kolibri Global Energy comprises about 12.8% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned 0.27% of Kolibri Global Energy worth $51,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KGEI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,660,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of KGEI opened at $6.60 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $234.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

