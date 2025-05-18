Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,187 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,596,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

