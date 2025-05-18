Thomist Capital Management LP Buys 165,390 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Thomist Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 332.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,390 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 2.6% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

