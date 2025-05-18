Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $33,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.38. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

