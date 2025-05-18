Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Decreased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,991 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $40,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after buying an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $161.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $165.31.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

