Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964,875 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,057,000 after buying an additional 2,839,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,937 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 751.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16,640.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

