First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.58 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

