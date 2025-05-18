Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Lifted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 158.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $82.73 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

