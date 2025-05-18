Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases Shares of 27,722 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242,468 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,766,000 after buying an additional 409,778 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,035,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,822,000 after buying an additional 569,412 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.95 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

