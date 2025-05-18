Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,926. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $576.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.50 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

