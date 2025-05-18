Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $27.91 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $748.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

