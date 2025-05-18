Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 1196027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.