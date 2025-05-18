Torno Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 75,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

