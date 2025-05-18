Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 125 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Amdocs by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.61.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

