Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $420,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,258,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,412,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 369,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,966 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $518.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $545.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.