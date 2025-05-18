Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 437,691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after buying an additional 250,729 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,099.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 128,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.