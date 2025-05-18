Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $603,000 in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BGR opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $13.94.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
