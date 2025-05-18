Naveed Irshad Sells 4,545 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Naveed Irshad sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.22, for a total value of C$200,977.17.
Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.27. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$32.87 and a 12-month high of C$46.42. The firm has a market cap of C$78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.
Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 49.79%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.
