Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.04% of Helen of Troy worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 844.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 917.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.