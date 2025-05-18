Arun Menawat Dr. Buys 10,003 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,568.17.

Arun Menawat Dr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Profound Medical alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 12,027 shares of Profound Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,642.79.

On Friday, March 14th, Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 14,200 shares of Profound Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,319.75.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

TSE PRN opened at C$6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRN

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.