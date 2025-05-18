Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $3.30 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $435.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.26.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.